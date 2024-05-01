Saudi Crown Prince Meets BIE Chief On Expo '30

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, May 1 (KUNA) -- Saudi Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammad bin Salman met Wednesday with visiting Secretary General of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) Dimitri Kerkentzes in Riyadh. During the meeting, they discussed the kingdom's preparations and arrangements to host Expo 2030, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported. Riyadh Expo 2030 is scheduled to take place from October 2030 to March 2031 under the theme: "The Era of Change: Together for a Foresighted Tomorrow". (end) as

