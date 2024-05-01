Porsche Unveils New Cayenne GTS Models

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Porsche is completing its Cayenne model line, which was comprehensively revised in 2023, with the new, particularly dynamic GTS models.

At Porsche, the GTS abbreviation stands for Gran Turismo Sport – in practice, it means an extra dose of dynamism and long-distance capability. At its core, the Cayenne is both a high-performance sports car and an all-terrain SUV. However, for the GTS models, this balance has traditionally shifted towards improved on-road capability. With a powerful drive system, precise tuning and an exclusive design, the new Cayenne GTS remains true to this principle while remaining suited to everyday use.

The precisely honed, GTS-specific chassis and 10-millimetre-lower ride height mark an exciting development for the Cayenne GTS. Looking a little deeper, the car is now equipped with adaptive air suspension as standard, including Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM) and Porsche Torque Vectoring Plus (PTV Plus). All chassis components and control systems, such as Porsche Traction Management (PTM) and the optional Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control (PDCC), are specifically designed for optimal on-road performance.

The GTS's two-valve damper technology offers impressive responsiveness, and its two-chamber air suspension gives the car a highly dynamic spring rate while simultaneously ensuring driver comfort. The front axle pivot bearings of the Cayenne GTS models originate from the Cayenne Turbo GT (not offered in Europe). They increase the negative camber of the wheels by 0.58 degrees in comparison to other Cayenne models. The result is strikingly agile cornering and exceptional handling dynamics.

In addition to the finely tuned chassis, the charismatic V8 is another important feature of the Cayenne GTS. The 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8, developed by Porsche and manufactured in Zuffenhausen, has undergone extensive technical revision. This has resulted in efficiency gains and a significant increase in performance: the engine now produces 368 kW (500 PS) of power – an increase of 30 kW (40 PS) compared to the previous model. The maximum torque is now 660 Nm, an increase of 40 Nm. The revised eight-speed Tiptronic S transmission noticeably improves driving performance through shorter response and shift times in Sport and Sport Plus modes.

In combination, these features give the four-door sports car truly remarkable performance. The new Cayenne GTS accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.4 seconds. The top speed is 275 km/h. A further technical innovation is that the transfer box for the all-wheel drive Porsche Traction Management (PTM) features an independent water-cooling circuit. This technology is also adopted from the high-performance Turbo GT model. It stabilises the continuous load capacity – for example when tackling track driving or navigating mountain routes.

All of Porsche's GTS models are recognisable thanks to their unique, sporty design. On the Cayenne GTS this includes black 'GTS' lettering on the sides and rear of the car, a special front end with bigger cooling air intakes, dark-tinted headlights and tail lights, and red brake callipers. Keeping with this classic design DNA gives the car that instantly recognisable Porsche look, but with a few innovations. On previous GTS models, some of these body parts were body coloured. In contrast, the sports exhaust system tailpipes, which previously came in Black, are now finished in a dark bronze tone. To further enhance the design portfolio of the Porsche GTS models, 21-inch RS Spyder-design wheels are fitted and finished in anthracite grey.