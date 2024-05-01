Greenenergybreaks - Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) Announces Filing Of Patent For Cooling System Control In Electric Marine Vessel

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) , a trailblazer in electric recreational boating, is announcing the filing of a second patent application. According to the announcement, this patent application covers the company's innovative method and apparatus for controlling the cooling water system of an electric marine vessel. The application addresses the unique challenges of designing and operating electric propulsion systems in marine environments.“Cooling efficiency stems from tailored mechanical equipment configurations and works in tandem with enhanced software control,” said Xavier Montagne, CTO at Vision Marine Technologies.“Our deep understanding and extensive time on the water in hot weather conditions provide Vision Marine's team with an edge, and this patent application embodies the cooling efficiency that the test time data provide us.”

About Vision Marine Technologies Inc.

Vision Marine Technologies strives to be a guiding force for change and an ongoing driving factor in fighting the problems associated with waterway pollution by disrupting the traditional boating industry with electric power, in turn directly contributing to zero pollution, zero emission and a noiseless environment. Its flagship E-Motion(TM) 180E electric marine powertrain is the first fully electric purpose-built outboard powertrain system that combines an advanced battery pack, inverter and high efficiency motor with proprietary union assembly between the transmission and the electric motor design utilizing extensive control software. The company's E-Motion(TM) and related technologies used in this powertrain system are uniquely designed to improve the efficiency of the outboard powertrain and, as a result, enhance both range and performance. Vision Marine continues to design, innovate, manufacture and sell handcrafted, environmentally friendly, electric recreational boats to customers. The design and technology applied to its boats results in far greater enhanced performance in general, higher speeds and longer range. Simply stated, a smoother ride than a traditional internal combustion engine (“ICE”) motorboat.

