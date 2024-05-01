Punjab Police Conducts Search Operations At Identified Drug Hotspots

(MENAFN- IANS) Chandigarh, May 1 (IANS) Punjab Police on Wednesday conducted a state-level Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) at identified drug hotspots and vulnerable areas in all 28 police districts.

The operation was conducted on directions of Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. simultaneously across the state.

Special DGP, Law and Order, Arpit Shukla told the media that Commissioners of Police were told to plan this operation by identifying drug hotspots, the points of sale of drugs and psychotropic substances in their respective districts, or certain areas which have become shelter or safe havens for drug peddlers.

"These kinds of CASOs at a mass-scale level not only help infuse fear among anti-social elements but also boost public confidence and increase the presence of the cops in the field," he said.

He said over 500 teams, comprising over 3,000 police personnel, have cordoned off 246 drug hotspots and 864 persons, booked under NDPS cases and are on bail or have been acquitted, were checked.

During the operation, the police registered 31 first information reports (FIRs) after arresting 22 people, besides apprehending one proclaimed offender. He said police teams have recovered 2.95 kg heroin, Rs 36,000 drug money, 100 grams opium, 21.5 kg poppy husk, and a huge quantity of illicit liquor, besides seizing two pistols along with ammunition.