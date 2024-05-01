BIS Scientist In Nagpur Sent To 5 Years In Jail, Fined Rs 1.10 Lakh In Rs 15K Bribery Case

(MENAFN- IANS) Nagpur, May 1 (IANS) A special CBI court has sentenced a Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) scientist to jail for five years along with a hefty fine of Rs 1.10 lakh in a Rs 15,000 bribery case, officials said here on Wednesday.

Bipin Jambholkar, the convict, was a Grade A scientific cadre officer who was a nodal officer for BIS Nagpur at the time of the incident.

Following a complaint, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case on March 9, 2015, against Jambolkar, who was serving as a Scientist-C (Lot Cell) at the BIS' Enforcement & Legal Activities.

As per the CBI complaint, he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 15,000 for not appealing against the acquittal of a complainant in a case -- details of which are not available -- that was heard by the Judicial Magistrate's Court in Wardha in December 2014.

After a detailed investigation lasting for nearly a year, the CBI filed a charge sheet in the case against Jambholkar on February 26, 2016, following which the trial started in the special CBI court.

During the eight-year-long trial, the court examined 15 witnesses, the CBI prosecutor submitted 91 documents plus other evidence which stood the judicial scrutiny and resulted in the conviction of the accused.