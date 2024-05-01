Cricket Association Of Nepal Announce 15-Member Squad For T20 World Cup

(MENAFN- IANS) Kathmandu, May 1 (IANS) Rohit Paudel will lead the 15-player Nepal squad in the upcoming T20 World Cup in the USA and the Caribbean, the Cricket Association of Nepal announced on Wednesday.

There were no massive surprises in the selection, with players rewarded for their form across matches at the ACC Premier Cup in Oman, and outings against a West Indies A side currently on tour in Kirtipur, states ICC.

All teams are allowed to make changes to their squad until May 25, after which any alteration will require approval from ICC's Event Technical Committee, it said.

Nepal squad: Rohit Paudel (c), Aasif Sheikh, Anil Kumar Sah, Kushal Bhurtel, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Gulshan Jha, Sompal Kami, Pratis GC, Sundeep Jora, Abinash Bohara, Sagar Dhakal, Kamal Singh Airee