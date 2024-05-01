Four Injured In Russian Artillery And Drone Strikes On Nikopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian forces have attacked the city of Nikopol in the Dnipropetrovsk region with artillery and a kamikaze drone, injuring four people.

Serhii Lysak, head of the region's military administration, announced this on the Telegram messaging app, Ukrinform reports.

"In Nikopol, already four people have been injured by artillery shelling and a kamikaze drone strike. A 47-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman were hospitalized. They are in a fair condition. A 44-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were also injured. They were provided with the necessary medical care. They will be recovering at home," the post said.

Lysak added that the strikes had damaged several departments of the local hospital and an ambulance, a school and a sports field, seven private houses, and six outbuildings. In addition, street lighting poles and power lines were damaged, and a car caught fire. Rescue workers put out the blaze.

On the night of April 30 to May 1, Russian troops launched three attacks on Nikopol using artillery and Grad multiple rocket launchers. An 82-year-old woman was injured.