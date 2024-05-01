24 Killed As Highway Collapses In China (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Guangzhou, May 1 (IANS) At least 24 people were killed after part of an expressway collapsed in China's Guangdong Province, causing 20 vehicles to plunge on Wednesday, local authorities said.
Another 30 people are receiving hospital treatment, with none in life-threatening condition, according to the government of the province's Meizhou city, Xinhua news agency reported.
The incident happened around 2:10 a.m. on the Meizhou-Dabu Expressway in Meizhou.
The collapsed section is 17.9 meters long and covers an area of 184.3 square meters, officials said.
Aerial photos show one side of the expressway caved in, causing vehicles to roll down a slope.
The accident did not involve any large vehicles or vehicles transporting hazardous chemicals, according to officials.
MENAFN01052024000231011071ID1108160735
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.