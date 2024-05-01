Kajol's Words Of Wisdom: ‘We Are All Crazy, It’S Not A Competition’

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, May 1 (IANS) Bollywood actress Kajol, who was last seen in the streaming anthology 'Lust Stories 2' and 'The Trial', has shared a bit of wisdom on craziness.
On Wednesday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and shared a meme which read:“Relax, we are all crazy. It's not a competition.”
The actress is quite active on Instagram and often shares quirky posts. Recently, the actress shared a funny text on her Instagram Stories where she spoke about how she is running out of patience.
She wrote: 'My patience is basically like a gift card. Not sure how much is left on it but we can give it a try.”
Earlier, she had also shared a funny picture from her pilates class. In the photo, the actress was seen lying down on the pilates machine, wearing athleisure and sunglasses.
She wrote in the caption:“Since everyone wants to know what my workouts look like... Here is a pic... Ab batao yeh workout ke pehle ka hai ya baad main (sic).”
Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has quite a few projects in the pipeline including 'Sarzameen', 'Do Patti', and 'Maa'.
MENAFN01052024000231011071ID1108160249
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.