Pro-Palestinian protesters take over construction at prestigious American university

(MENAFN) In a significant escalation of the protest movement against Israel's military campaign in Gaza, pro-Palestine activists have reportedly seized control of an academic building at Columbia University in New York. The incident, which unfolded on Tuesday, saw demonstrators gathering outside Hamilton Hall on the university's Manhattan campus, before breaking windows and forcefully entering the building.



Videos shared online and accounts from local media outlets depict the scene as dozens of protesters barricaded the entrances to Hamilton Hall and hoisted a Palestinian flag from one of its windows. Additionally, a banner was displayed renaming the building as 'Hind's Hall,' in honor of Hind Rajab, a six-year-old Palestinian child who was killed in Gaza three months ago.



The occupation of Hamilton Hall marks a significant development in the ongoing protests against Israel's actions in Gaza, which have gained momentum across various college campuses in the United States. Previously, demonstrations at Columbia University had been primarily confined to an encampment on the main lawn. However, following the university's directive to dismantle the encampment and subsequent suspensions of involved students, tensions escalated, culminating in the takeover of Hamilton Hall.



Columbia University has acknowledged the occupation of Hamilton Hall and issued warnings to students to avoid the campus on Tuesday. The protests reflect broader demands from students across the country for an end to Israel's military operations in Gaza and calls for divestment from Israel by universities and the United States government.

