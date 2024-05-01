At Least 80 Schools Receive Bomb Threats In Delhi NCR Found Nothing After Checks, Say Police

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Panic gripped school students and parents early morning on Wednesday after at least 80 schools in Delhi-NCR received bomb threats via email on Wednesday morning, officials said.
The Ministry of Home Affairs said it appears to be a hoax call and that there was no need to panic.ADVERTISEMENT
Delhi Police said it has conducted a thorough check of all schools that received the bomb threat but nothing was found.
“Some schools of Delhi received e-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol,” Delhi Police said in a post on X.
“Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace,” it said. Read Also 5 Schools In Delhi, 1 In Noida Receive Bomb Threats, Searches Underway Bomb Scare In Jammu Sends Cops Into A Tizzy
Bomb threat appears to be hoax; no need to panic: MHA
The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday termed the bomb threat to schools in the city and adjoining areas as a“hoax”, and asked people not to panic.
Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol, the ministry said.
“There is no need to panic. Mails appears to be hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol,” a home ministry official said.
Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after 80 of them received bomb threats through emails in the morning.
All schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN01052024000215011059ID1108160175
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.