At Least 80 Schools Receive Bomb Threats In Delhi NCR Found Nothing After Checks, Say Police

The Ministry of Home Affairs said it appears to be a hoax call and that there was no need to panic.

Delhi Police said it has conducted a thorough check of all schools that received the bomb threat but nothing was found.

“Some schools of Delhi received e-mails regarding bomb threats. Delhi Police has conducted thorough check of all such schools as per protocol,” Delhi Police said in a post on X.

“Nothing objectionable has been found. It appears that these calls seem to be hoax. We request the public not to panic and maintain peace,” it said.

Bomb threat appears to be hoax; no need to panic: MHA

The Union Home Ministry on Wednesday termed the bomb threat to schools in the city and adjoining areas as a“hoax”, and asked people not to panic.

Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol, the ministry said.

“There is no need to panic. Mails appears to be hoax. Delhi Police and security agencies are taking necessary steps as per protocol,” a home ministry official said.

Panic gripped schools in the national capital and adjoining Noida after 80 of them received bomb threats through emails in the morning.

All schools have been evacuated after local police was informed about the emails.

