Japanese Ambassador Presents Certificate Of Appreciation To Renowned Opera Singer Reda El-Wakil

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

The Japanese Ambassador to Egypt, Oka Hiroshi, awarded Reda El-Wakil, the renowned Egyptian opera singer, with a Certificate of Appreciation from the Japanese Embassy.

El-Wakil graduated from the Higher Institute of Music – Conservatoire in Cairo. After completing his studies abroad in Spain and France, he performed in leading and well-known opera productions such as“Madame Butterfly,”“The Marriage of Figaro,” and“Aida,” with a focus on Cairo from the late 1980s. Starting from 1994 until early 2010, he participated in numerous opera performances abroad in France, Italy, the United Kingdom, Poland, Germany, and others. In addition to winning the International Paris Competition, he also received the State Encouragement Award for Literature and Arts.

Regarding his connections with Japan, El-Wakil has participated multiple times in musical concerts to commemorate the anniversary of the Great East Japan Earthquake and Tsunami in 2011, as well as events promoting recovery and reconstruction. He has also collaborated extensively in the execution and accomplishment of various artistic shows by Japanese artists during his tenure as the President of the Egyptian Opera House's Artistic House for Music, Opera, and Ballet, responsible for the Small Theater from 2009 to 2017.

The Embassy of Japan in Egypt expresses its sincere appreciation and gratitude for El-Wakil's significant contributions in enhancing mutual understanding, friendship, and cultural ties between Japan and Egypt. The embassy will continue to exert its utmost efforts to further strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries in the future as well.