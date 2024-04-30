OIC Releases Report On Crimes Of Israeli Occupation Forces In Palestine

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- The Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Media Monitor on Israeli crimes against Palestinians recorded 343 martyrs between April 23-29, five of them in the West Bank and the rest in the Gaza Strip.In its weekly report released on Tuesday, the monitor confirmed 576 injuries among Palestinians in both the Gaza Strip and the West Bank.The report also indicated that the number of martyrs since October 7 until now has reached about 34,879, while Wall Street Journal, according to the report, revealed that the number of Palestinian martyrs in the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip announced by the Palestinian Ministry of Health is much lower than the real number because the health authorities are unable to count all the martyrs, while hospitals and emergencies are barely functioning.The report noted that the World Food Program confirmed on April 23 that famine will hit the Gaza Strip within six weeks, with half of the Gaza Strip's population suffering from hunger, amid the continued Israeli threat to invade the city of Rafah, which is crowded with displaced people.