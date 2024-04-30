Delegation Form APCMC Participants Visits Petra

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Petra, April 30 (Petra) - A delegation of participants in the 11th Asia-Pacific Cooperative Ministerial Conference (APCMC) visited the city of Petra to learn about its tourism experience and its archaeological sites.The delegation began their visit at the Petra Archaeological Museum, which contains artifacts dating back to the different periods of time that passed through the rose city.The delegation was welcomed by the Petra Development and Tourism Region Authority (PDTRA) Chief Commissioner, Faris Briezat, accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Petra Archeology park and Tourism, Ismail Abu Amoud, and Commissioner for Infrastructure and Investment, Hamza Al-Olayani.The delegation was briefed on the importance of Petra as one of the world's most prominent tourism cities, and PDTRA's role in preserving and protecting the urban heritage and developing the city as a tourist destination.