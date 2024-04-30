Egypt, Kuwait Leaders Urge Immediate, Sustainable Ceasefire In Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Cairo, April 30 (Petra) -- Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi and Kuwaiti Emir Sheikh Meshaal al-Ahmad al-Jaber al-Sabah stressed the need to reach an immediate and sustainable ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.During their talks on Tuesday in Cairo, the two sides emphasized the need to implement the relevant Security Council resolutions, including the establishment of a UN mechanism inside the Gaza Strip to facilitate the entry of humanitarian aid into the Strip.The two sides rejected Israel's continuation of its military operations, including its possible extension to the Palestinian city of Rafah, warning of the dire humanitarian consequences of such a move.They emphasized the seriousness of Israeli practices that would widen the scope of the conflict and threaten the security and stability of the region and international peace and security.They expressed their categorical rejection and condemnation of all attempts to liquidate the Palestinian cause.They also stressed the importance of the vital role of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA), the rejection of the deliberate targeting of the agency, and the importance of supporting its budget.