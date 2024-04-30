'Threatening' Pahari's To Vote For Apni Party: PDP Files Complaint

“I am writing on behalf of the Jammu and Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party (JKPDP) to bring to your immediate attention a matter of grave concern regarding the ongoing electoral process in the Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

“It has come to our attention that there have been alarming instances of intimidation and threats targeting Pahari Muslims, aimed at influencing their voting choices. Specifically, it has been reported that representatives of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have been openly making threats towards Pahari Muslims, suggesting that a repetition of the events of 1947 could occur if they fail to vote for the candidate backed by the Sangh Parivar i.e Apni Party,” PDP leader Firdous Tak said his letter to the returning officer of the constituency.

Tak submitted a video with his complaint in which an unnamed BJP leader is threatening to create the situation of 1947 when thousands of people were killed in riots.

“As an evidence I am enclosing a video footage of BJP meeting held in Mendhar area of Poonch where a BJP leader is threatening violence against Paharis to force them to vote for Apni Party or else they will create communal tensions reminiscent of the 1947 partition.

“Such reprehensible tactics not only violate the principles of free and fair elections but also undermine the democratic process by instilling fear and coercion among voters. It is imperative that immediate action be taken to address this matter and ensure the integrity of the electoral process in our constituency,” Tak added.

He demanded a thorough investigation into such incidents of intimidation.

“We also urge you to take appropriate measures to guarantee the safety and security of all voters, particularly those who may be vulnerable to such intimidation tactics.

“Furthermore, we intend to lodge a formal complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) regarding these egregious violations of electoral conduct. We trust that you will handle this matter with the utmost urgency and diligence to uphold the democratic values that are fundamental to our electoral system,” the former legislator said.

He also appealed to the lieutenant governor and the director general of police to restore a sense of security among the people of Pir Panjal region.

“We also request LG and DGP to take immediate measures to restore sense of security among the people of Pir Panjal who are already facing the brunt of renewed militancy and cross border infiltration,” Tak said.

'PDP Lives In Hearts Of People'



PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has alleged that BJP will try to end reservation for weaker sections if it comes back to power and that it is giving benefits to few industrialists.

She said the PDP is in the hearts of the people because it has done work which no other party did in Jammu and Kashmir.

The PDP leader backed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's claims that BJP would seek to rewrite the constitution if returned to power.

“Rahul Gandhi is very much right that the BJP will try to abolish OBC, ST and SC Quota in the near future. BJP is trying to provide benefits to a few people...,” Mehbooba Mufti said during a roadshow here.

Addressing a rally on Monday in Chhattisgarh, Rahul Gandhi held a copy of the Indian Constitution and said BJP will attempt to rewrite the Constitution and do away with reservation. He said Congress is committed to safeguarding the Constitution.

Mehbooba Mufti, who is contesting Lok Sabha polls from Anantnag-Rajouri seat, said that the PDP continues to resonate with the people due to the work it did while in power.

“The way efforts are being made to erase the identity of Jammu and Kashmir, PDP is the only voice in such a situation that has been raising issues for the past five years,” she said.

She said that National Conference did not hold the hand of friendship extended by the PDP.

Anantnag-Rajouri seat is scheduled to go to the Lok Sabha polls on May 7. (With ANI inputs)

