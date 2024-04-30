(MENAFN- Baystreet) Investors Take Profits to Close out April

Futures Flat TuesdayTSX Ends in GreenTSX Hangs in ThereTSX Enjoys Only Tentative Gains Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Glenn Wilkins - Tuesday, April 30, 2024







About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

TSX on Track to Finish April Lower Amazon, Apple Soon to Report Earnings Equities in Toronto backtracked by noon EDT on Tuesday, dragged down by materials stocks, while investors assessed economic data at home and in the U.S. ahead of the Federal Reserve's interest rate decision later in the week.The TSX Composite collapsed 183.31 points to reach midday at 21,828.31.The Canadian dollar swooned 0.04 cents at 72.74 cents U.S.The materials sector tanked pulled down by Ivanhoe Mines, which fell $1.69, or 8.2%, to $18.93 after its quarterly results. Other miners also slipped tracking lower prices of gold and copper.Restaurant Brands gained $4.72, or 4.7%, to $105.59, after its quarterly results beat analysts' estimates.Statistics Canada reported real gross domestic product grew for the second consecutive month, increasing 0.2% in February.ON BAYSTREETThe TSX Venture Exchange dumped 8.1 points, or 1.4%, to 581.90.All but two of the 12 subgroups were lower, as gold dropped 2.8%, materials eased 2.2%, and energy was off 1.5%.The lone gainers were led by health-care and consumer discretionary stocks, each up 0.4%.ON WALLSTREETStocks traded into the red Tuesday after higher-than-expected wage data raised fresh inflation concerns ahead of the Federal Reserve's rate decision on Wednesday. McDonald's shares fell after disappointing earnings.The Dow Jones Industrials stumbled 315.7 points to break for lunch at 38,070.39.The S&P weakened 36.41 points to 5,097.76.The NASDAQ dropped 134.35 points to 15,848.73.Stocks are headed for their first losing month since October as rate cut expectations dropped significantly from where they were at the start of the year. The 30-stock index is on pace for a more than 3% loss in April. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite are headed for declines of more than 2%, each.The busiest week of corporate earnings is set to continue with Amazon reporting its quarterly results on Tuesday, and Apple on Thursday.The April jobs report is also expected at the end of this week, preceded Wednesday by releases on job openings and private sector employment growth.In early earnings news, McDonald's missed quarterly earnings estimates as same-store sales fell short of expectations. Higher prices have scared away some low-income customers.There's plenty of economic news on the docket this week, with Fed policymakers convening for their two-day policy meeting on Tuesday. The central bank is broadly anticipated to keep interest rates steady, but traders worry Fed Chair Jerome Powell's post-meeting comments will lean more hawkish after the recent spate of hotter inflation reports.The employment cost index, a measure of wages and benefits, added 1.2% in the March quarter, above the 1% consensus estimate from economists polled by Dow Jones. Treasury yields jumped following the data.Markets are pricing in just one quarter percentage point cut in 2024, as persistent inflation and a resilient economy raise the likelihood the Fed will stay higher for longer.Prices for the 10-year Treasury sagged, lifting yields to 4.66% from Monday's 4.62%. Treasury prices and yields move in opposite directions.Oil prices fell 55 cents to $82.08 U.S. a barrel.Gold prices tumbled $50.90 to $2,306.80.

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks