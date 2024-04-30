President Ilham Aliyev Receives Representatives Of U.S. Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints And Stirling Foundation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, receivedthe leaders of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints ofthe United States of America including David Bednar, a member ofthe Quorum of the Twelve Apostles, Jack Gerard, a member of theQuorum of the Seventy as well as Miles Hansen, President of theStirling Foundation and Edward Rowe, CEO of the StirlingFoundation, Azernews reports.

During the meeting, the importance of the upcoming World Forumon Intercultural Dialogue in Baku was discussed, with confidenceexpressed that this event would contribute to the expansion ofintercultural dialogue on an international scale. The participationof many distinguished guests from various countries in the forumwas seen as a sign of the strong international interest in theevent.

The conversation also touched on Azerbaijan's contributions tointercultural and interfaith dialogue. It was acknowledged withsatisfaction that historically, representatives from differentcultures and religions in Azerbaijan have lived together peacefullyas a united family.

