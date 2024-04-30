Ukraine's Accession Negotiations May Begin In June

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Negotiations on Ukraine's accession to the European Union may begin in June this year.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said this in his speech at the“20 Years of Czechia in the EU: A Vision for an Enlarged Europe” conference, according to the President's Telegram channel , Ukrinform reports.

“I am confident in Europe. And I am confident that during our lifetime, the same conference will be held, but it will be dedicated to Ukraine's twenty years in the European community-twenty years of full membership in the EU,” said Zelensky.

According to him, Europe can be strong and truly peaceful only if no European is left behind.

“When every nation is remembered, and everyone is ready to defend each nation's future rather than hand it over to evil. Europe is destined to be a space of cooperation that remains a space of life. This is what we need to keep and defend,” said the President.

As reported, on December 14, 2023, the European Council decided to open accession negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

Photo: President's Office