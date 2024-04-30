Two Policemen Wounded In Kharkiv Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Two policemen were wounded in a strike in Kharkiv, and the twin brother of the deceased railroad worker is also among the wounded.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported on "Suspilne. News", the head of the Main Department of the National Police in Kharkiv region, Volodymyr Tymoshko, said.

"The first hit was almost in the center of the city, near a busy intersection, in a garage cooperative. Four people were wounded there, all of them are in light condition. In addition, two police officers who were on duty were also lightly injured. In Kholodnohirsk district, a civilian railway facility was hit. A 25-year-old man died there. Among the wounded is the twin brother of the deceased," said Tymoshko.

According to him, the brothers' father is also a railroad worker and was near the site of the attack. The man has an acute stress reaction.

Tymoshko noted that, in addition to Kharkiv , border settlements suffer from air strikes. For example, on January 29, simultaneously with the regional center, guided missile strikes were carried out on the Kharkiv district - the border settlements of Vesele, Hlyboke, Liptsi. Zolochivska, Dergachivska, and Vovchanska communities are also constantly under attack.

"At the same time, the strikes are carried out mainly during the day, when the probability of casualties is much higher than at night," Tymoshko added.

As reported by Ukrinform, at about 10 am on April 30, Russian troops carried out air strikes on the Kyiv and Kholodnohirsky districts of Kharkiv. A 25-year-old railroad worker was killed, nine people were injured, four of them hospitalized. More than 40 garages and several cars and buildings were damaged.