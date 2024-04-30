UK Imposes Sanctions On Ugandan Speaker, Ministers Citing Corruption Allegations

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) LONDON, April 30 (KUNA) -- Britain imposed sanctions on three Ugandan officials, including Parliament speaker, on allegations of fraud and squandering of public funds.

British Foreign Office issued a statement imposing a travel ban and asset freezes on Speaker Anita Annet Among and former Ministers Mary Goretti Kitutu and Agnes Nandutu.

The two Ministers have officially been accused of stealing public property including construction material meant for vulnerable family houses, and parliament speaker has gained proceeds as reported by Ugandan authority investigations.

It is the first time the UK government has used the Global Anti-Corruption Sanctions regime on individuals involved in corruption in Uganda.

Similar sanctions have been imposed on a number of individuals from Bulgaria, Moldova, Lebanon, South Sudan, Russia, South Africa and Venezuela. (end)

mrn









MENAFN30042024000071011013ID1108158473