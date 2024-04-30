JMD Director General Receives British Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- Director General of the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) Raed Khattab, met on Tuesday with a delegation from the UK Met Office and the British Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development (FCO)/British Embassy in Jordan in an effort to implement the "Jahez: Building Resilience for Refugees and Host Communities in Jordan" project, as part of a package of solutions included in the COP28 Declaration on Climate, Relief, Recovery, and Peace (CRRP).The project aims to support a practical response to the resilience-building needs of refugees and host communities in Jordan and will be designed in partnership with the Ministries of Transportation, Environment, Planning, Water and Irrigation and relevant municipalities over a period of 3-5 years.Minister of Transportation Wissam Tahtamouni met with the British delegation at the ministry's headquarters on Monday, where she confirmed that the Ministry of Transportation will provide all aspects of cooperation in order to coordinate jointly to enhance proactive forecasts and early preparations for weather emergencies.During the meeting, Khattab highlighted JMD's services provided to all sectors, and the programs and devices used to issue weather bulletins and warnings, which contribute to early preparation for emergency weather events that contribute to the protection of lives and property.The meeting also covered working systems, programs, and devices leveraged in the JMD, and used to issue weather forecasts and warnings.The British side gave a presentation on the British Meteorology work mechanism and the mechanism for implementing proactive measures to adapt to climate change to contribute to the protection of lives and property, ensuring advance preparation for any violent weather and taking all precautionary measures from all concerned parties.The meeting was attended by World Meteorological Organization (WMO) representative for the Arab region, Hisham Abdel Ghani, International Water Management Institute official, Sandra Ruckstuhl, and FCO's Energy, Climate and Development Officer, Ruba Al-Zoubi.