Antique Exhibition Concluded At Katara

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The participants at the Katara Antique Exhibition were honoured on Tuesday by Saif Saad al-Dosari, Deputy Director General of the Cultural Village Foundation Katara and Director of Human Resources, at the conclusion of its first edition.

He honoured the 22 exhibitors from 10 different Arab and foreign countries, expressing his hope for the continuity of the exhibition, which has gained public satisfaction.

Meanwhile, Amira Ahmed Al-Muhannadi, Director of Katara Publishing House, the organizer of the exhibition, expressed her appreciation to the exhibitors and the organizing team from the house. She also expressed her special thanks to Sheikh Faisal bin Qassim al-Thani, who participated with a pavilion containing rare artifacts as well as the Seashore Group, the sponsor of the exhibition, and Gulf Warehousing Company, the organizer of the classic car display, for their collective cooperation, which contributed to the success of the exhibition. She expressed her hope that future editions of the exhibition would be more vibrant in terms of the number of participating companies and the quality of the artifacts and antiquities on display.

Accordingly, the exhibitors expressed their admiration for the excellent organization of the exhibition and the visitors' response to the items exhibited in the open auctions held in the evenings throughout the exhibition days, except for the opening day and the final day, expressing their hope for the opportunity to participate in future editions of the exhibition.

