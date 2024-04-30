Mayank Yadav Cleared To Play Against Mumbai Indians, LSG Coach Provides Major Update

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Lucknow Super Giants' (LSG) bowling coach, Morne Morkel, confirmed on Monday that the rapid Mayank Yadav has passed fitness tests and is set to make his return against the Mumbai Indians (MI) on Tuesday.

Mayank Yadav, who walked off the field after bowling just one over against Gujarat Titans earlier in the tournament, has overcome his fitness concerns. LSG's CEO Vinod Bisht had earlier revealed that the young speedster experienced "soreness in the lower abdominal area," prompting caution regarding his workload management.

Cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate Yadav's blistering pace that often bewilders opposing batters.

Speaking ahead of the MI clash, LSG's bowling coach Morkel expressed excitement about Yadav's return, stating, "Mayank Yadav is fit. He has passed all his fitness tests. We are excited to have him back in the squad and in the potential playing 12 tomorrow."

Providing further insight before LSG's encounter with the Rajasthan Royals, coach Sriram hinted at Yadav's imminent comeback, remarking, "He's bowling today in the nets. So we'll find out how he pulls up after today, he's pretty close, so ya hopefully, fingers crossed."

Yadav left a significant impact on IPL 2024 with his express pace against Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), claiming six wickets across both matches and securing 'Player of the Match' honors in each.

Consistently touching speeds of 150 kmph, Yadav's remarkable control over line and length has garnered widespread admiration. His delivery clocking 156.7 kph against RCB stands as the fastest of this IPL season and the fourth-fastest in IPL history.

