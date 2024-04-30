Pallavi Sets Trap To Expose Pappi's Deceit In 'Aangan Aapno Kaa'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) In the upcoming episodes of 'Aangan Aapno Kaa', Pallavi's (Ayushi Khurana) husband Akash (Samar Vermani) will face a devastating setback when he loses his job as the hotel announces that they cannot employ anyone who has been jailed.

His mother Aparna (Kashish Duggal), heartbroken by the humiliation they endured, expresses her grief. Meanwhile, Pallavi remains resolute in her quest to expose Pappi's deceit and clear the family's name.

Despite Akash's cautious advice to pursue a legal path, Pallavi, with her father-in-law Suresh (Sagar Saini) and uncle Subhash (Vinayak Bhave) firmly by her side, devises a bold plan to trap Pappi (Ashwin Kaushal) in his own deceitful game.

To her surprise, even Neetu (Neeva Malik), the constable and girlfriend of Pappi's sidekick Amit Tandon (Manish Kaushal) also joins forces with Pallavi when she gets to know that her boyfriend is betraying her as well.

Pallavi's plan unfolds with Deepika (Neetha Shetty) assuming the role of an NRI, intending to sell her property to a prominent dealer, with her husband Varun (Waseem Mushtaq) playing the role of her driver. Rakesh offers his office space for the scheme, but unforeseen health issues force Deepika to step aside, prompting Tanvi (Aditi Rathore) to step into the role. As tensions escalate, the stage is set for a dramatic showdown.

Talking about the sequence, Ayushi said: "Pallavi is a resilient woman who refuses to tolerate injustice and will stop at nothing to fight back especially when it comes to her family's reputation. Despite Akash's lack of support, she remains steadfast in her determination to prove the family innocent and restore their honour."

"Pallavi's unwavering belief in herself has seen her through countless challenges in the past. The upcoming episodes will depict Pallavi's journey as she sets her trap to expose Pappi's deceit, navigating numerous hurdles along the way," she added.

'Aangan Aapno Kaa' airs on Sony SAB.