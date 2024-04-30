Sonali Bendre Gets Nostalgic On 25 Years Of Aamir-Starrer 'Sarfarosh', Drops Video

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Sonali Bendre on Tuesday celebrated 25 years of her action thriller film 'Sarfarosh', starring Aamir Khan in the lead, by sharing a nostalgic video from the movie.

The actress, who enjoys 4.4 million followers on Instagram, shared a Reel video comprising snippets from the 1999 movie. The video also features popular tracks like 'Is Deewane Ladke Ko', and 'Jo Haal Dil Ka'.

Sonali captioned the video as: "25 years ago today... #aamirkhan #johnmatthewMatthan #25yearsofSarfarosh".

A fan commented on the video and said: "That chemistry was so authentic.. pure college wala love story". Another user said: "Peak Sonali Bendre".

A user said: "Old is gold".

Directed by John Matthew Matthan, the movie which revolves around an Indian police officer's quest to stop cross-border terrorism, also stars Naseeruddin Shah.

On the work front, Sonali will be soon seen in the season two of the newsroom drama 'The Broken News'. The show also stars Jaideep Ahlawat, and Shriya Pilgaonkar.

Directed by Vinay Waikul, it will air on May 3 on ZEE5.