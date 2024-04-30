(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Emirates Institute of Finance Launches Future Tech Leaders Program for UAE Nationals

Dubai – 30 April 2024: The Emirates Institute of Finance (EIF), a regional leader in banking and finance training, officially commenced its Future Tech Leaders Program on April 22. The initiative is scheduled to run for 12 weeks, aiming to develop leadership skills and technological expertise among UAE nationals in the financial sector.

The Future Tech Leaders Program will address the growing need for skilled Emirati talent in technology roles within banking and finance by training 100 participants focusing on three key areas: Artificial Intelligence, Payments Technology, and Site Reliability Engineering.

Noura Alblooshi, General Manager of the Emirates Institute of Finance, said,“Following the success of COP28 and the guidance of our leadership during the extended Year of Sustainability, EIF recognizes the critical role of technology in facing future challenges. The Future Tech Leaders program is designed to explore and integrate new technologies within the financial sector, ensuring their success in competitive markets while maintaining a sustainable financial landscape.”

The FTL Program is tailored to address the dynamic requirements of the financial services sector. The program is divided into three phases, each targeting essential aspects of technology integration and business acumen.

In Phase One, participants delve into the pivotal role of technology in financial services, exploring emerging trends and innovations shaping the industry landscape. Phase two focuses on refining business and finance acumen, equipping participants with the necessary skills to navigate intricate financial environments effectively. Additionally, the program offers specialized streams in Artificial Intelligence, Payments Technology, and Site Reliability Engineering, enabling participants to customize their learning experience.

Phase Three emphasizes the business impact of technology, enabling participants to harness technology-driven solutions for organizational growth and innovation.

The partnership and certifications from prestigious institutions such as Oxford University, Oxford Said Business School, Massachusetts Institute of Technology Professional Education, Columbia Engineering and Wiley Edge elevates its stature within the financial technology realm. These affiliations serve as a hallmark of excellence, affirming the program's commitment to delivering cutting-edge education.

Around 24 leading financial institutions and insurance companies are participating in the program, including the Central Bank of the UAE, Daman- National Health Insurance Company, Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank, Al Masraf Arab Bank for Invesment & Foreign Trade, National Bank of Fujairah, EmiratesNBD, Citi bank, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, Dubai Islamic Bank, WIO Bank, United Arab Bank, Banque Misr, Al Wathba National Insurance Company, Bank Of Baroda, Commercial Bank International, Emirates Investment Bank, Bank Alfalah, Commercial Bank of Dubai, EIF, Takaful Insurance, National Bank of Fujairah, Al Hilal Bank, Sukoon Insurance, National Bank of Umm Al Quwain.

The program deliveries training in person at the Dubai and Abu Dhabi campuses throughout Monday to Thursday, allocating Fridays for immersive hands-on projects, one-on-one monitoring and assessment activities.