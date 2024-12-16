Floki Expands Presence In UAE As Sponsor Of The 2024 World Tennis League

(MENAFN- Chainwire) Miami, Florida, December 16th, 2024, Chainwire

Floki is set to make its mark at the 2024 World League (WTL), one of the most exciting mixed-gender tennis tournaments in the world.

Held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi from December 19 to December 22, this year's event combines world-class tennis with live music, set to captivate millions of fans worldwide.

The 2024 WTL boasts a roster of top-ranked athletes, including: Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek, Jasmine Paolini, Casper Ruud, Nick Kyrgios, Simona Halep, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Paula Badosa, Andrey Rublev, Elena Rybakina, Caroline Garcia, Mirra Andreeva, Jordan Thompson, Sumit Nagal, Alexander Shevchenko and Denis Shapovalov. These players have been assigned to 4 different teams - Kites, Eagles, Falcons and Hawks - as part of an all-play-all game format.

Floki's brand will be prominently displayed throughout the tournament. Branding will feature courtside next to the tramlines and across all digital collateral including LED boards, big screens, and backdrops.

The partnership aims to position Floki with a global audience that exceeded 46.4 million during last year's event.

The evenings will transform the Etihad Arena into a concert venue, featuring live performances by Bryan Adams, Akon, Anastacia, and Sean Paul.

This year's WTL will be broadcast live on Sony TV and an extensive network of global broadcast partners, ensuring Floki reaches tennis fans worldwide.

About the World Tennis League

Now in its third edition, the World Tennis League has earned a reputation for its innovative format, blending elite-level tennis with a festival atmosphere. The third edition of the WTL is set to take place from December 19–22, 2024, at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, a premier venue that hosts world-class events. The tournament attracts top-tier tennis talent and millions of fans worldwide, making it a marquee event in the international sports calendar.

About Floki

Floki is the people's cryptocurrency and utility token of the Floki Ecosystem. Focused on utility, community, philanthropy, and strategic marketing, Floki is working toward becoming the world's most recognized and used cryptocurrency. With over 490,000 holders globally, Floki has already established a strong brand presence. Users can learn more at

