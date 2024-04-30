Employee Of Ukrzaliznycia Killed In Russian Shelling Of Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During today's shelling of Kharkiv, an employee of Ukrzaliznycia was killed and another employee of the company was injured.
The press service of UZ reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.
“We have sad news from Kharkiv. As a result of the shelling, there is a loss in the family of railway workers. Oleksandr Kot, a track fitter born in 1998, was killed. We express our sincere condolences to the family, we undertake to provide financial and social support to his son and family,” the message says. Read also:
In Kharkiv
, number of victims of Russian strike rises to nine
Another UZ employee was also reportedly injured. She is currently receiving all necessary medical care.
As reported, on April 30, Russians attacked the Kholodnohirskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv, killing one person and injuring seven.
