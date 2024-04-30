G7 Environment Ministers Express Concern About Growing Humanitarian Crisis In Gaza

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ROME, April 30 (KUNA) -- The G7 environment, climate and energy ministers expressed concern about the growing humanitarian crisis and destruction in the Gaza Strip as a result of the brutal war waged by the occupation army, renewing their call for a ceasefire.

This came in a statement of the Ministers of Environment and Energy of the Group of Seven Industrial Estates (G7) after their meeting Tuesday in Italy.

The ministers said, "We are deeply concerned about the devastating and worsening humanitarian crisis in Gaza," recalling the recent statements of the G7 leaders on December 6, 2023, and other relevant statements of the group and the statement of the meeting of transport ministers on "the escalation of the Red Sea crisis on February 20, 2024."

The final statement also pointed to the G7 Foreign Ministers' meeting on the situation in the Middle East on April 19, 2024, and UN Security Council Resolution No. 2728 on March 25, 2024, which calls for an immediate ceasefire in the Gaza Strip. (end)

