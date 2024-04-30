Cambodia discovers more than 100 pieces of Buddha statues at temple in Angkor park

(MENAFN) Archaeologists conducting an excavation at the Ta Prohm temple within Cambodia's Angkor archaeological park have made a significant discovery, unearthing more than 100 sandstone Buddha statues, as revealed in a news release by the Apsara National Authority (ANA) on Tuesday. The ANA, tasked with overseeing the management and preservation of the Angkor archaeological park—a UNESCO-listed world heritage site located in Siem Reap province—shared details of the remarkable find.



Net Simon, an archaeologist affiliated with the ANA's Department of Conservation of Monuments and Preventive Archaeology, provided insights into the unearthed artifacts. Among the discovered statues are representations of Buddha sheltered by a Naga, figures of Buddha depicted in a cross-legged position, and statues showing signs of damage such as broken heads and hands. Simon noted that some of the statues measure approximately half a meter in height and range from 40 to 50 centimeters in size.



In terms of historical context, Simon indicated that the Buddha statues are believed to date back to the Bayon style period, which flourished during the late 12th or early 13th century. This period coincides with the construction of the Ta Prohm temple, commissioned by King Jayavarman VII towards the end of the 12th century. Ta Prohm stands as one of the prominent temples within the expansive Angkor archaeological park, spanning 401 square kilometers and renowned as a premier tourist destination in Cambodia.



The significance of the Angkor park as a cultural and historical treasure is underscored by its popularity among international visitors. According to data from Angkor Enterprise, the state-owned entity responsible for managing ticket sales to the park, the first quarter of 2024 saw a considerable influx of visitors, with 347,534 international tourists exploring the ancient wonders of Angkor, contributing to a gross revenue of 16.5 million U.S. dollars from ticket sales alone.

