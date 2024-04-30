Cabinet Abolishes Industrial Incentives System

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 30 (Petra) -- The Council of Ministers on Tuesday endorsed a set of decisions, including abolition of the industrial incentives system.The move was in line with 2022 legislation setting up the Industry Support Fund by the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply to promote the national industry through multiple programs, including incentives to improve the competitiveness of Jordanian industries, which warranted the termination of the incentives system.In a session chaired by Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, the ministers also approved the Department of Lands and Survey's administrative organization structure and the rationale for the draft flexible working arrangements according to the labor law.