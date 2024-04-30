Jordanian Companies Take Part In Saudi Food Manufacturing 2024-JEA

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Apr. 30 (Petra) - Jordanian companies operating in the food manufacturing fields began their participation in Saudi Food Manufacturing 2024, which opened Tuesday, in the Saudi capital, Riyadh, in presence of more than 400 exhibitors from countries across the world.According to a statement by Jordan Exporters Association (JEA), which coordinated Jordan's participation, the show is viewed one of the "key specialized" exhibitions in the food manufacturing machinery sector, held at Riyadh Exhibition & Convention Center (RECC).JEA Head, Ahmed Khudari, said coordination of Jordanian companies' participation in the show aims to diversify and increase food industry products and provide "new" platforms for exporters, learn about the latest technologies and innovations in the food manufacturing sector.Khudari stated that JEA's coordinating effort comes within the framework of the association's continued keenness to enable exporting companies to promote their products and open marketing windows in foreign markets, especially Saudi Arabia, which is considered one of the "most important" destinations for Jordanian industrial exports.For his part, JEA's Director General, Halim Abu Rahma, said Jordanian pavilion will be held on an area of ??144 square meters and features 10 companies working in the food manufacturing field.Abu Rahma noted participation in the event constitutes an "important" opportunity for Jordanian companies to learn about the latest developments in this field, exchange expertise and open new horizons to establish partnerships and conclude commercial deals.As per official data, Jordanian food industry sector represents 15% of the total number of industrial establishments operating in the Kingdom, with a number of 2,645 businesses, providing 50,000 job opportunities, and a registered capital of JD641 million.