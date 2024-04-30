Zelensky Dismisses Ambassador To Kuwait

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) President Volodymyr Zelensky has dismissed Oleksandr Balanutsa as Ambassador of Ukraine to the State of Kuwait.

According to Ukrinform, the corresponding decree, No.251/2024 of April 30, was published on the president's website.

"To dismiss Oleksandr Balanutsa from the post of Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to the State of Kuwait," the document reads.

President appoints head of State Border Guard Service to rank of lieutenant general

As reported, Oleksandr Balanutsa has been the ambassador to Kuwait since March 21, 2019.

Photo: President's Office