Ex-Egyptian Officials: Kuwait Amir's Cairo Visit Reflects Wise Policy

CAIRO, April 30 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir of Kuwait Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah's visits to Arab countries, including Egypt, show Kuwait's desire to unify Arabs amid regional crises, and reflect its rational and wise policy, opined ex-Egyptian officials.

Former Egyptian Prime Minister Dr. Esam Sharaf told KUNA that His Highness the Amir's visit is so important that it shows the strong bilateral ties between the two countries and is part of coordinated discussions over regional and international crises.

"The rulers of Kuwait are renowned for their wisdom and rational leadership in dealing with all the problems and crises that the Arab region is going through. Kuwait always seeks to settle disputes between countries through dialogue and peaceful solutions," said Sharaf.

He pointed out the importance of this visit in light of the current regional developments, especially the Israeli occupation war in the Gaza Strip and the targeting of Palestinian civilians.

He noted that these events require collective stances, and unity of visions between Egypt and Kuwait, commending ongoing coordination between the two countries to restore stability to the region, and efforts to stop the expansion of the ongoing war.

Sharaf said that the meeting between His Highness the Amir and Egyptian President Abdulfattah Al-Sisi will discuss cooperation mechanisms between the two countries, which will contribute positively to strengthening efforts aimed at maximizing regional understanding and then security and stability, regionally and internationally.

On his part, former deputy speaker of the Egyptian Parliament's Foreign Relations Committee Tareq Al-Khouli underlined the importance of His Highness the Amir's visit because it is his first visit as Kuwait's Amir, especially amid several regional challenges.

Al-Khouli added that Kuwait has its status and influence on its surroundings, pointing out its large and important role in supporting the Palestinian issue, and through the historically extended Egyptian role in supporting the issue, this visit comes to join efforts and exchange viewpoints regarding several issues.

He said that through Egypt's pioneering role in the Arab region, it was necessary that there be an exchange of views regarding various issues, most notably the Palestinian cause, and the multiple practices of genocide to which the Palestinian people are exposed to.

On the Kuwaiti-Egyptian relations, Al-Khouli described them as extremely special, deep-rooted in history and has convergence in political views regarding various Arab issues.

He added that the Kuwaiti-Egyptian relations are witnessing continued harmony and strong relations, looking forward to more joint work and exchanging support between the two countries in increasing fruitful cooperation.

Former Foreign Minister Mohammad Al-Orabi stressed the significance of His Highness the Amir's state visit to Cairo since it comes at a time when the region is undergoing extraordinary conditions.

Speaking to KUNA, he said the visit would contribute to promoting joint political collaboration about long-lasting regional issues and dossiers in the light of Kuwaiti-Egyptian consensus over the necessity of finding relevant peaceful solutions.

He added that the Kuwaiti-Egyptian summit comes ahead of the forthcoming Arab summit in Manama, Bahrain, to look into an array of issues of mutual interest, chiefly the situation in Gaza and ongoing de-escalation efforts.

For his part, former assistant foreign minister Ambassador Mohammad Hejazy believed that His Highness the Amir's visit to Egypt comes at a very significant time.

He stressed that the tour would certainly result in further bolstering bilateral relations, boosting foreign policy collaboration, and backing Arab and Islamic matters amid the evolving regional situation.

It also comes in the context of the responsibility the State of Kuwait has always been shouldering to strongly support the Palestinian people. (end)

