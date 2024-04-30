Modi claims world requires peace amid India, China

(MENAFN) Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emphasized the urgent need for New Delhi and Beijing to address ongoing border disputes and normalize bilateral ties. In an interview with Newsweek, Modi underscored the significance of stable and peaceful relations between India and China, not only for the two nations but also for the entire region and the world.



The border disputes between India and China, particularly along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Himalayan region, have led to escalating tensions in recent years. Despite numerous rounds of talks, including the latest discussions earlier this month, significant progress has yet to be achieved. The 2020 clash, which resulted in casualties on both sides, highlighted the pressing need for resolution.



Both countries have committed to achieving complete disengagement and resolving the remaining issues, but the process initiated in 2022 is still ongoing. Modi's call for swift action comes amid efforts to restore peace and tranquility in the border areas, as emphasized during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping last year.



Efforts to normalize ties between India and China remain essential for regional stability, with Modi emphasizing the importance of observing and respecting the LAC. As the two nations navigate their complex relationship, addressing border disputes and fostering positive bilateral engagement are crucial steps towards lasting peace and tranquility in the region.

