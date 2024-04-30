Media reports Tesla possibly to partner with India`s biggest conglomerate for market entry

(MENAFN) Rumors are circulating about a potential collaboration between Elon Musk's Tesla and India's largest conglomerate, Reliance Industries, in a move that could revolutionize the electric vehicle (EV) landscape in the country. Reports from the Hindu Business Line suggest that discussions have been ongoing for over a month, with talks centered on the prospect of a joint venture between the two entities.



Sources indicate that Tesla is considering investing up to USD3 billion in India as part of this venture. If finalized, this partnership could mark a significant entry for Tesla into the Indian market, leveraging Reliance Industries' extensive resources and expertise across various sectors.



Reliance Industries, owned by Asia's wealthiest individual, Mukesh Ambani, has been exploring opportunities to expand its footprint in the EV sector. While the conglomerate currently lacks a presence in the automotive industry, it has demonstrated its commitment to sustainable mobility through initiatives such as introducing removable and swappable batteries for EVs.



The collaboration with Tesla is expected to focus on building capacities for electric vehicles tailored to the Indian market. Rather than solely focusing on electric cars, sources suggest that Reliance may play a pivotal role in establishing the manufacturing facility and supporting ecosystem necessary for Tesla's operations in India.



The potential partnership comes amid growing interest in India's EV market and signals Tesla's intent to capitalize on this burgeoning sector. With Tata Motors currently dominating the Indian EV landscape, followed closely by MG Motor and Mahindra, a collaboration between Tesla and Reliance could disrupt the market dynamics and accelerate the adoption of electric mobility across the country.



Moreover, Tesla's impending visit to India to scout locations for a proposed plant underscores the company's commitment to establishing a strong presence in the region. States with existing automotive hubs, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Tamil Nadu, are reportedly being considered as potential locations for Tesla's manufacturing facility, with a focus on regions with access to ports to facilitate logistics and exports.



As discussions between Tesla and Reliance Industries progress, stakeholders eagerly await further developments that could shape the future of the EV industry in India and beyond.

