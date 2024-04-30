Oman Cables Industry Celebrates SHE STEMS 2.0 Program Graduates

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) In collaboration with Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation

30 April 2024, Muscat, Oman: Oman Cables Industry (OCI), the leading cable solutions provider in the Sultanate of Oman, has successfully completed the SHE STEMS 2.0 program for the 2023/2024 cycle. This initiative, spearheaded by OCI as part of its commitment to social ambition, aims to empower young Omani women by preparing them for careers in the STEM fields (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics).

This transformative program provides twenty participants with an immersive six-month practical

accredited by MoHERI and guided by top-tier instructors. This year's graduation highlighted the remarkable achievements of the participants who each received a SHE STEMS certificate recognized by MoHERI.

Under the patronage of the Ministry of Higher Education, Research and Innovation (MoHERI), and in the presence of Cinzia Faris, Chairman of OCI's Board of Directors and OCI's CEO Erkan Aydogdu, the program has enabled four exceptional graduates to embark on an internship at OCI, specifically within the Health, Safety and Environment (HSE), Quality, Finance and Research & Development (R&D) departments. These internships hold the promise of evolving into permanent roles, marking a significant step in these young professionals' careers.

The SHE STEMS 2.0 program underscores the company's dedication to enhancing gender diversity within the manufacturing sector and aligns seamlessly with the Social Ambitions of the OCI Sustainability Plan. This initiative also supports Oman's Vision 2040 by creating a diverse, innovative and equitable economic landscape.

Cinzia Faris, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Oman Cables Industry said: “The SHE STEMS 2.0 program underscores OCI's long-term commitment, supported by the Ministry of Higher Education, Research, and Innovation (MoHERI), to empower young Omani women. Our efforts align with the Prysmian Group's global ambition to hire 500 women worldwide

within 2030, demonstrating our dedication to promoting gender diversity and inclusion across our global operations.”

Erkan Aydogdu, CEO at Oman Cables Industry

said ,:“We take pride in fostering an inclusive work environment that nurtures diverse talents, thereby enhancing both our industry and the nation's economic prospects. This strategic alignment reinforces our commitment to building a resilient and diverse workforce that drives innovation and growth both locally and internationally.”

In partnership with Prysmian, OCI also arranged a five-day trip to Prysmian's headquarters in Milan, Italy in May 2024, to expose the candidates to a multinational corporation and expand their professional horizons. As graduates begin to explore job opportunities, OCI has also taken significant steps to enhance their employability, by engaging a professional hiring consultant to assist in resume and professional profile creation.

Oman Cables Industry (OCI) remains steadfast in its commitment to fostering local talent, strategically aligning its initiatives with the ambitious economic objectives of the Sultanate of Oman. The organization looks forward to the forthcoming launch of the third edition of the SHE STEMS program, underscoring its ongoing dedication to the empowerment of Omani women in the STEM sectors.