Raashii Khanna Dons Lehenga Choli As She Promotes Horror Comedy 'Baak'

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Actress Raashii Khanna is truly a vision to behold in a lehenga choli as she gives a glimpse into her promotional look for the upcoming Telugu version of the Tamil horror-comedy film 'Aranmanai 4', titled 'Baak'.

The avid social media user, Raashii, who has 11 million followers on Instagram, shared a series of pictures wearing a pinkish-red beautifully designed lehenga choli.

For the makeup, she went for a glossy look -- nude brown lips, kohl-rimmed eyes, and highlighted cheeks.

Her hair is tied in a loose ponytail, and she accessorised the look with ethnic bangles, earrings, and a ring.

The post is captioned: "Possessed by the spirit of good taste and maybe a mischievous ghost... #baak trailer launch."

Directed by Sundar C, the film is produced by Kushboo Sundar and ACS Arun Kumar under Avni Cinemax and Benzz Media (P) Ltd.

It stars Sundar, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia, Raashii, Santhosh Prathap, Ramachandra Raju, and Kovai Sarala.

The movie is scheduled to release on May 3 in theatres.

Meanwhile, Raashii also has 'The Sabarmati Report', 'Telusu Kada', and 'Methavi' in the pipeline.