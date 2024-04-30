Tehran Expresses Readiness To Cooperate With Kabul For Counterterrorism Efforts

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kabul has reacted to the attack in Herat yesterday, which targeted worshippers, and has expressed readiness to cooperate with the de facto administration for“fighting terrorism.”

The embassy stated on Tuesday, April 30th, on its social media platform X, that it“condemns” the“terrorist attack” in Herat yesterday and has called on the Taliban administration to“identify and punish” the perpetrators.

The statement from the Iranian embassy continues to affirm its readiness to cooperate with the Taliban for fighting terrorism.

It is worth mentioning that Shia worshippers were targeted yesterday when leaving the“Imam Zaman Mosque” in the Guzara district of Herat province. Armed individuals opened fire, resulting in the deaths of six individuals, including a child and a woman, and injuring two others.

The perpetrators of this attack have not yet been identified, and no individual or group has claimed responsibility for targeting Shia worshippers in Herat.

In recent years, ISIS has established a presence in Afghanistan, primarily in the eastern and northern regions of the country. Meanwhile, ISIS-Khorasan Province (ISIS-K) continues to carry out sporadic attacks, particularly targeting civilians and religious minorities.

The group's activities have contributed to instability and insecurity in Afghanistan, posing a challenge to the current regime of the Taliban since assuming power in Afghanistan in August 2021.

