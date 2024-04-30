Dubai's RTA Announces New Metro Protocols For Peak Hours

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 11:17 AM

Last updated: Tue 30 Apr 2024, 11:29 AM

New daily protocols are being implemented at Dubai Metro stations to ensure passengers' safety, the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) announced on Tuesday.

RTA said 'crowd management protocols' would be in place during rush hours:



From 7am to 9.30am From 5pm to 8.30pm

Dubai Metro riders are urged to plan their trips ahead of time. Sign boards will be put up at stations and staff will be on-site to guide passengers.

"We apologise for any inconvenience and reassure you that our foremost concern is ensuring you reach your destinations," the RTA said.

Dubai Metro is yet to return to full operations after the unprecedented rain on April 16. Four stations - Onpassive, Equiti, Al Mashreq and Energy - are still closed .

The RTA last week issued an advisory, urging commuters to "avoid using the Metro during peak hours" and plan their journeys according to the stations that are currently operational.

