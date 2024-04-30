QFIU Forum For Public Private Dialogue Begins

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Deepak John |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The 12th Meeting of QFIU Forum for Public-Private Dialogue was held yesterday under the patronage of H E Sheikh Bandar bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Thani, Governor of Qatar Central Bank.

The forum which will continue till tomorrow was hosted by Qatar Financial Information Unit (QFIU) in the presence of senior officials, members of the National Anti-Money Laundering and Terrorism Financing Committee (NAMLC) and its Secretariat, and representatives of the National Counter Terrorism Committee (NCTC).

Delivering the opening speech, Head of QFIU and Chairman of QFIU Forum Committee, Sheikh Ahmed Al Thani emphasised the achievements made during the previous meetings of the Forum that was launched in 2018. He commended the positive participation of the public sector representatives and partners in the Forum from the supervisory authorities, represented by Qatar Central Bank, Qatar Financial Markets Authority, Qatar Financial Centre Regulatory Authority, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of Justice, in addition to the private sector representatives from financial institutions and Designated Non-Financial Businesses and Professions (DNFBPS).

He also pointed out the aspirations and objectives of the Forum in the coming period. Sheikh Ahmed said,“In 2018 when we launched this forum the concept of dialogue between private and public sectors and its objectives was subject of discussions. Today our initiative has reached its sixth year and now we can talk about the concept of shared responsibility.”

Speaking of rapid changes in methods of money laundering and financing of terrorism,“we seek through this platform to shed light on one of the most important international concerns that is used by criminals of institutional mechanism.”

Sheikh Ahmed expressed deep appreciation for the commitment of representatives of the private sector. He said,“We consider your input and resources to be valuable assets in combating money laundering and financing of terrorism. By working together with regulatory and law enforcement agencies, implementing compliance measures and maintaining highest standards of integrity, you contribute significantly to identify suspicious activities through which we may identify any criminal behaviour and therefore combat and mitigate those.”

He also commended the public sector counterparts for their leadership in addressing these complex challenges, regulatory frameworks, and intelligence capabilities which are indispensible in addressing financial crimes.“By enhancing transparency, information sharing and regulatory harmonisation we will achieve the goal of maintaining a resilient financial system,” he said.

During the sessions, a number of presentations were delivered addressing topics of priority to Qatar, such as the risks of terrorism financing. The sessions were tackled by specialised speakers and experts from QFIU, Qatar Central Bank, State Security Bureau, Qatar Financial Markets Authority, the Regulatory Authority for Charitable Activities, the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Ministry of Justice, as well as experts from the private sector representing Qatar Islamic Bank, HSBC Bank, the Group, QNBFS, and Alfardan Jewellery.

The Forum welcomed representatives from QFIU and supervisory authorities, in addition to all financial institutions, DNFBPs and NPOs, whereas number of attendees during first day reached more than 600 from the public and private sectors.