Exxonmobil Appoints New President And General Manager In Qatar

Doha, Qatar: ExxonMobil has appointed Taher Hamid as President and General Manager of ExxonMobil Qatar.

Taher succeeds Dominic Genetti, who will now serve as Senior Vice President for Carbon Capture and Storage business in ExxonMobil Low Carbon Solutions. Prior to his appointment, Taher was President of ExxonMobil Iraq and United Arab Emirates.

“I'm thrilled to take on this new and exciting challenge in Qatar,” said Taher Hamid.“I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to such a dynamic and vibrant country and be part of its unique work environment and community. "

"I look forward to continuing our partnership with QatarEnergy and to making meaningful contributions to our shared activities through our joint commitment to excellence, innovation and sustainability,”

Taher began his career with Exxon in 1996 in Houston, Texas as a Geologist. Over the last 28 years with ExxonMobil, he has held various technical, supervisory, and managerial assignments in Exploration, Development, Production, and Upstream Ventures.