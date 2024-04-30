Azerbaijan Signs Mous With Two Islamic Entities

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Ulviyya Shahin Read more

As part of the meeting with the Islamic Development Bank,memoranda of understanding were signed with two Islamiccorporations, Azerbaijan's Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov wroteon X, Azernews reports.

“During the meeting with the Islamic Development Bank Group,memoranda of understanding were signed between the AzerbaijanInvestment Company and the Islamic Corporation for the Developmentof the Private Sector, as well as between AZPROMO and the IslamicCorporation for the Insurance of Investments and Export Credits, we presented the Country Framework Document forAzerbaijan for 2024–2026, signalling the potential for elevatingour cooperation to a more advanced level,” Jabbarov noted.