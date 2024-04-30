BJP’S Haryana LS Poll Incharge Satish Poonia On Month-Long Tour Of State From Today

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, April 30 (IANS) The BJP's Haryana Lok Sabha election incharge Satish Poonia will be on a month-long tour of the state starting from Tuesday.

The BJP's former Rajasthan President will be engaged in hectic campaigning on 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana during this time, confirmed his team members.

On Tuesday, Poonia will attend a meeting at the BJP's state office in Rohtak, in which he will interact with public representatives and party officials of Haryana and Rajasthan.

In this meeting, there will be brainstorming of party leaders on strategies to ensure the BJP's victory on all seats.

It needs to be mentioned here that as per the instructions of the BJP central leadership, along with the Haryana state unit, many public representatives, party officials and workers of Rajasthan will stay in Haryana for campaigning and booth management in the Lok Sabha elections.

Poonia had been on a marathon tour of Rajasthan and campaigned in support of BJP candidates on 11 Lok Sabha seats of the state.