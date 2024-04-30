Qatar Tourism Appoints Visit Qatar CEO

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Tourism (QT) announced the appointment of Engr. Abdulaziz Ali Al Mawlawi as CEO of Visit Qatar as part of the establishment of the entity, which is considered the marketing and promotional arm of the tourism sector in Qatar.

Engr. Al Mawlawi was the Chief of Marketing and Promotion Officer at Qatar Tourism, where he supervised the launch of several successful promotional campaigns during his tenure, in addition to the launch of a number of events and festivals that contributed to achieving an increase in the number of visitors that reached 1.62 million visitors during the first quarter of 2024.

Appointing a CEO for Visit Qatar is considered the first step in establishing the entity, laying its governance framework, developing marketing and promotion strategies for the next stages, and attracting distinguished tourism competencies and cadres, in a way that suits the entity's needs and the strategic objectives of the tourism sector in Qatar

