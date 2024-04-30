Policymakers Discuss Healthcare Challenges, Opportunities

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Fazeena Saleem |The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Arab Healthcare Development Annual Forum (AHDAF QATAR) opened in Doha yesterday, gathering healthcare leaders from across the Arab region to address the evolving challenges and discuss opportunities facing the global health system.

The opening ceremony of the forum was attended by Minister of Public Health H E Dr. Hanan Mohamed Al Kuwari; Minister of Health and Population of Egypt, H E Dr. Khaled Abdul Ghaffar; and several other healthcare experts and policymakers from more than 15 countries. The Arab Hospitals Federation (AHF) presented Dr. Al Kuwari with the 'Visionary Leader Award in Health System Excellence' award, recognising her efforts in the development and progress of the Arab health sector. The Egyptian health minister received the 'Excellence Award in Public Health Improvement' award. President of AHF Fadi Alame, and General Secretary Prof. Tawfik Khoja presented the awards.

The two-day forum is being held under the theme 'Shaping Healthcare Future' and focuses on integrating emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence and telemedicine, enhancing patient care and optimising healthcare delivery in addition to focusing on value-based care, sustainability, and digital healthcare transformation.

Dr. Al Kuwari said,“In light of the developments and health challenges facing the global health system, the great importance of continuous work to develop health systems to be stronger, more resilient, and more sustainable, this forum is an important occasion to exchange the best experiences and successful practices in the region and the world to achieve the desired progress in the healthcare sector.”

She said Qatar is keen to exchange successful experiences and distinguished models and maximise their benefit locally, regionally, and globally, in a way that contributes to achieving Qatar's National Vision and health strategies, to serve the Qatari community, and to enhance Arab and international cooperation in the health field.

The forum is organised by AHF under the auspices of the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and supported by Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC), the strategic partner of the federation, in collaboration with Arab ministries of health, WHO Regional Office for the Eastern Mediterranean EMRO, and many other key stakeholders.

During the opening session, a ministerial panel discussion on future of healthcare focused on 'Turning Challenges into Opportunities.' Speaking at the panel, Director of Public Health Department at MoPH, H E Dr. Mohamed bin Hamad Al Thani said successful implementation of strategies, commitment by the government, and sustainable investment have led Qatar to implement best practices in healthcare.

Dr. Khaled Abdul Ghaffar highlighted the future of healthcare will be focusing on personalised medicine, telemedicine, virtual healthcare assistance, wearable devices, 3D printing transplant, and virtual twin.

The forum has received high-level presence of decisionmakers in the Arab health sector including form Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Oman, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan, in addition to several other countries such as the US, UK, France, Germany, Belgium, and India.