Missile Attack On Odesa: 5 Killed, 23 Injured Remain In Hospitals

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Twenty-three people who sustained injuries in Russia's missile attack on Odesa on April 30 are still receiving medical treatment at medical institutions.

Oleh Kiper, the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram, Ukrinform reports.

"Unfortunately, the number of victims of yesterday's Russian missile attack on Odesa has increased to five. A man born in 1960 died in hospital," he said.























































According to Kiper, 23 people who sustained injuries are currently receiving medical care at various medical institutions.

Eight people remain in serious condition. Four of them, including a four-year-old girl, are currently in critical condition.

As Ukrinform reported, on the evening of April 29, Russia launched a missile attack on Odesa.