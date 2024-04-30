Will Double India Headcount Annually For 3 Years To Expand Footprint: Transcom India

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 30 (IANS) Generative AI-driven customer experience services (CX) company, Transcom India, on Tuesday said it aims to double its current headcount of 700 annually for the next three years, taking its employee strength to 7,000-10,000 and further strengthen its footprint in the country.

Transcom recently acquired homegrown IT services company VCosmos, which is now called Transcom India.

“VCosmos, now christened Transcom India, is the most strategic fit in our strategy to provide AI-powered and competitive offshore delivery to our marquee customers and fast-growing consumer brands from North America and Europe,” Travis Coates, Global COO for Transcom, told IANS.

India offers Transcom an unbeatable combination of a scalable and affordable talent pool that led to a rapid growth of the country's business process management (BPM) industry to an estimated $50 billion and IT services revenue of $130 billion in FY2024 despite a significant drop in global IT spend.

Transcom said that with its edge in the Gen AI-led tech platforms and proprietary tools, it is poised to garner a growing market share of the BPM industry by implementing futuristic solutions for evolving customer and business needs.

“Transcom India is an amalgam of ethos of speed and dynamism of a startup, experience and maturity of building one of the great places to work and the new age proprietary tools from Transcom to deliver differentiated outsourcing services at optimum costs,” said Amandeep Singh Arora, CEO and MD of Transcom India.

Transcom India offers customer experience services to industries like fintech, mobile devices, hospitality, and e-commerce sector in eight Indian languages, in addition to several foreign languages.

“With our team in India, we envision significant contributions to our global business plans,” Coates told IANS.

Transcom, headquartered in Stockholm, provides AI and digitally-enhanced customer experience (CX) services to some of the world's most ambitious brands.

It serves nearly 300 customers across various industries in 33 languages through its 33,000 employees in 90 contact centres in 29 countries.

“The coming together of a global player Transcom and an experienced team at VCosmos sets the stage for a new market disruptor to emerge by offering next-gen 'techno-human' solutions to our global clients,” said Sanjay Mehta, Transcom India Chairman.