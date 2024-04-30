(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 30 (KUNA)
1924 -- Al-Adab (literature) club was established by a number of Kuwaiti scholars keen on shedding light on the world of culture and arts.
1970 -- State of Kuwait's official population reached 345,898 people.
1984 -- State of Kuwait hosted the international conference on development of money markets in Kuwait and GCC, and the first Zakat (Alms) conference.
1994 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree approving the inception of Kuwait National Library.
1999 -- State of Kuwait Kuwait won the world championship of Fencing (Epee) for the Disabled.
2003 -- The International Federation of the Red Cross elected State of Kuwait for hosting a permanent regional office for the federation.
2005 -- Kuwait Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah opened the new building for the The Public Institution for Social Security (PIFSS).
2007 -- Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) declared discovery of high-grade light crude oil and large quantities of association gas at Al-Dhabi field, north of the country.
2011 -- Kuwait Finance House (KFH) won two awards as the best Islamic bank in Kuwait and the Gulf, granted by the American Global Finance magazine.
2012 -- State of Kuwait officially received 'Bnaider' oil tanker from South Korean conglomerate, Daewoo.
2012 -- Kuwait Petroleum Corporation (KPC) said security staff onboard oil tanker Al-Riqqa foiled an attempt by pirates to take over the vessel near Strait of Hormuz.
2019 -- National Assembly discussed two grilling motions, one against Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Anas Al-Saleh submitted by MPs Mohammad Al-Mutair and Mohammad Hayef, and the other against Information Minister Mohammad Al-Jabri submitted by MPs Adel Al-Damkhi, Riadh Al-Adsani and Mohammad Al-Dallal. (end) bs
